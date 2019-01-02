Drivers no longer welcomed to Golden Meadow after sign stolen

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA – The town of Golden Meadow ended 2018 with a very unwelcome surprise.

Someone stole the town’s welcome sign.

Now the Golden Meadow Police Department is looking for information that would lead to the whereabouts of the wooden sign, which reads “Golden Meadow Welcomes You.”

Police Chief Reggie Petrie said a deputy noticed that the sign was missing around 11 a.m. on December 27, but it remains unclear exactly when the sign was stolen.

The thief left eight screws on the ground at the base of the posts that the sign was attached to in the neutral ground of Highway 3235 on the North side of the town.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.