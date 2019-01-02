Drew Brees named ‘2018 Best Mannered Person’ by NLJC

NEW ORLEANS – Our favorite quarterback can add this to his long list of accomplishments.

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC) released their annual “Ten Best Mannered People,” and Drew Brees topped that list.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says President Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

Next to each name, there is a brief explanation of why they were chosen.

The NLJC says Brees was selected because of his “exemplary conduct both on and off the field,” as well as the success of the Brees Dream Foundation.

Following Brees, in order, are Justin Thomas, Ed Sheeran, Will Smith, Lexi Thompson, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Curry, Trewvor Lawrence, Zendaya Coleman, and Jalen Hurts.

The NLJC also honored the late Billy Graham and the late George H. W. Bush.