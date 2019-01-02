× Blue Bell Releases Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream

TEXAS- Blue Bell Ice Cream is celebrating the carnival season early by releasing its Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream to stores this week.

For the first time, the flavor will be available in all areas that sell Blue Bell products.

The company decided to share the festive flavor after requests came pouring in from numerous parts of the country.

Mardi Gras King Cake is a combination of two previous flavors, Mardi Gras, introduced in 2004, and King Cake, first produced in 2006.

It is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

The half gallon servings of Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will only be available for a limited time, just like the annual celebration.