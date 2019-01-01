× Ehlinger, Texas stun Georgia in Allstate Sugar Bowl

New Orleans — Sam Ehlinger went to the same high school as Drew Brees, and had a dominating performance in the Superdome Tuesday night. Maybe it was a coincidence. Maybe it was because Bevo charged at Uga before the game. Or maybe it was just because Ehlinger is really good. The sophomore, who also attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, was named MVP of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, helping lead the 15th-ranked Longhorns to the 28-21 upset win over 5th-ranked Georgia.

Ehlinger tied a Sugar Bowl record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 3. He also set the Texas single season record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 16. He finished the game with those 3 rushing touchdowns and also threw for 169 yards with no interceptions, and ran the ball 21 times for 67 yards.

Texas jumped-out to a 10-0 lead through the first quarter and stretched that to a 17-point lead at the start of the second quarter. A 20-7 Longhorns lead at the half looked to be enough of a cushion for them to stay out front, but Georgia made things interesting in the final minute. With 14 seconds to play, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown to get within 28-21 and keep their chances alive. Texas however, recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Longhorns were able to hang-on for the victory.

The other story line before the game, which jokingly may have set the tone for Texas, was the unintentional battle of the mascots. During a scheduled photo and video opportunity for media, the Texas steer mascot, Bevo, busted through his makeshift holding area on the field and charged at Georgia’s bulldog mascot, Uga. None of the by-standers or either mascot were injured in the brief moment of chaos, which proved to be an omen for the way Texas was set to attack Georgia in the game.