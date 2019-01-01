× 20 Vehicles Involved In Early-Morning Crash In Austin

AUSTIN-Austin officials responded to a massive crash involving 20 to 30 vehicles early Tuesday morning on SH 130, shutting down the roadway in both directions.

Local media outlets are reporting that nearly 56 people were evaluated for injuries, with 6 of those being transported to an area hospital.

Three sustained minor injuries and three suffered non life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Officials are saying that dense fog in the area could have played a major factor in the early morning pile-up.

Multiple agencies assisted in cleaning up fluid and fuel spills resulting from the collision.