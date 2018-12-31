Submit your pet’s photo to The AKC National Championship Dog Show on Animal Planet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The AKC National Championship Dog Show airs tomorrow, New Years Day, on Animal Planet and your pet can be featured in the broadcast with the hashtag #TeamDog. Here's how...

"Considered the Super Bowl of dog shows, this year’s AKC National Championship will focus on rallying dog owners nationwide to join in the competitive spirit of the show by picking which #TeamDog they’re cheering for – from the cute small dogs in the Toy Group to the powerful canines representing the Sporting Group.

New this year, a roster of dog-loving celebrities (including Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson, NFL Hall-of-Famer Marcus Allen, EXTRA host Mario Lopez and more) has been assembled to captain their respective #TeamDog groups and rally dog owners to share which team they’re on and who they think will take top honors at this year’s event."

If you're submitting your own pup's photo with the #TeamDog hashtag on social media, it could end up on Animal Planet during the show!

