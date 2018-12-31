× Several firework stands shut down across the state

BATON ROUGE – Eight firework stands across five parishes have been shut down, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon investigation, illegal sale were documented at retail firework stand in Sabine, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and Iberia parishes.

Also in Acadia Parish, deputies discovered a large warehouse housing hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspected illegal fireworks. This warehouse was shut down and is under investigation.

Across Louisiana, more than 350 retail firework permits have been issued, with the sale season going through January 1.

The Louisiana SFM encourages buyers to report any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting their website.