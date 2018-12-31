× Saints opponents announced for 2019 season

NEW ORLEANS – The NFL has released the names of the opponents the New Orleans Saints will face during the 2019 season.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers will all travel to New Orleans to face the Saints at home in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans.

The dates and times of each game will be announced in the spring, according to the NFL.

NFL Kickoff 2019 Weekend will begin on Thursday, September 5, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, December 29.​

The season will conclude with Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020.