× Rain early but ending for evening plans

Plenty of showers have been moving through the area Monday morning putting a damper on some New Year’s Eve events early in the day. Warm moist air continues to flow into the area ahead of a cold front.

That front is producing a line of heavy rain as it moves through Baton Rouge. Gusty winds are possible along that line as well. This line will continue moving east through our viewing area this afternoon. The Futurecast shows that line in metro New Orleans by 2:30. As that line continues to push east rain chances will be going down. Expect a few lingering showers behind that line but nothing substantial.

That means thing will be looking drier as we get into the evening time frame for all the festivities around the area. The forecast for midnight is mild with temperatures in the mid 60s. Look for rain to be moving out of metro New Orleans by 4 PM giving us decent weather for the rest of the evening.