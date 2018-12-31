Orangutan family split in Fiesta Bowl picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phoenix, Az. -- The preparation is over. Time to play football at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, and time to pick a winner. At the Phoenix Zoo, Jiwa the orangutan appeared to pick LSU over Central Florida. But later, according to zoo staff, Jiwa's father Mike picked Central Florida. At the final Fiesta Bowl press conference, Ed Orgeron joked that with all of his defensive backs missing, the orangutan may be pressed in to service.

Ed Orgeron, LSU Head Football Coach, "You know I was thinking about that orangutan could give me a couple snaps tomorrow. Maybe we could use him in a couple of positions there."

LSU and UCF kick-off New Year's Day at 12:00 p.m. CT.