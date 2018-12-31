× One killed in East Feliciana Parish car crash

CLINTON, LA – Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed one man’s life.

Shortly after 3 P.M. on Sunday, Dec. 30, police responded to a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 10 at Folly Brown Rd. in East Feliciana Parish.

37-year-old Melvin J. Bates II of Zachary, was killed in the crash.

According to police, Bates’s 2012 Honda Accord ran off the road to the right, then back across the road to the left, before striking a tree. Police say Bates was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and as a result, he was pronounce dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was submitted to the LSP Crime Lab to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Louisiana State Troopers want to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position.

The crash is still under investigation.