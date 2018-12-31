× Mass canceled, man arrested after fireworks placed inside church

Grand Haven, MI — Mass was canceled and an explosives canine was being brought in after a man was arrested for placing fireworks in a Catholic church Sunday morning.

According to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a disorderly person inside the building at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a man had vandalized the inside of the building, breaking a TV in the process. The sanctuary portion of the building was not vandalized.

The suspect also placed M5000 “Jumbo” firecrackers in multiple locations inside and outside the building. M5000 firecrackers are available commercially and are ignited with a fuse.

The suspect was taken into custody and the building was evacuated pending a search by an explosives K-9.

The 9 a.m. Mass was canceled pending the arrival of a Michigan State Police explosives canine unit.