× Man arrested after firing weapon from moving vehicle

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Deputies with the STPSO arrested a man over the weekend after he fired several shots while driving on interstate.

33-year-old Brandon Langlois, of Denham Springs, was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 P.M. on December 29, STPSO deputies received a complaint of an individual firing a weapon into the air while driving east on I-12 near Covington.

Officers quickly responded, intercepting the red, Toyota pickup truck in the area of 1100 N. Hwy. 190, in Covington.

Langlois was driving the vehicle, and had no passengers.

Through further investigation, deputies recovered a .45 caliber handgun as well as two spent .45 caliber casings in the vehicle.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this suspected road rage incident. I’m extremely pleased with the quick response by our deputies and grateful to our citizen(s) who provided details about the suspect vehicle which ultimately led to the arrest of this dangerous individual,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.