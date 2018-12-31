Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

LSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-55 Near Ruddock

Posted 2:46 AM, December 31, 2018
LAPLACE– Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night on I-55 South near the Ruddock exit.

Troopers say that 2 vehicles were involved in the collision, one person was killed.

The accident happened around 9 o’clock last night, forcing LSP to direct traffic onto Old US Highway 51.

The southbound lanes of the interstate did not re-open until 1:30 a.m.

The identity of the person killed in the crash is unknown at this time.

