LSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-55 Near Ruddock
LAPLACE– Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night on I-55 South near the Ruddock exit.
Troopers say that 2 vehicles were involved in the collision, one person was killed.
The accident happened around 9 o’clock last night, forcing LSP to direct traffic onto Old US Highway 51.
The southbound lanes of the interstate did not re-open until 1:30 a.m.
The identity of the person killed in the crash is unknown at this time.
30.204365 -90.425085