Harahan Police offering to test meth for possible Zika virus contamination

HARAHAN - Amid a seemingly never-ending cascade of recalls on everything from lettuce to canned corn, the Harahan Police Department is calling for a voluntary recall of all meth because of possible contamination.

“If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus,” reads a post on the department’s official Facebook page. “Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free.”

While the post doesn’t elaborate on how exactly the possible contamination occurred, the police are willing to accommodate any concerned meth users who may not be willing or able to come into the station.

“If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home,” the post reads. “Please spread the word! We’re available 24/7/365. Be Safe!”

While the post has gone viral, with over 5,600 shares on Facebook, the Harahan Police Department said in a follow-up post that the post may have been created in jest, but the problem it highlights is very real and very serious.

"Folks, the drug epidemic is real ... praying 2019 brings solutions to a real national epidemic," reads the second post. "We will continue to aggressively enforce drug laws and work with fellow agencies to combat the illegal enterprises that are literally killing more than 100 people a day with illicit drugs. Please reach out to family/clergy/social services if you are addicted to drugs and want help. HPD wishes you a happy and SAFE New Year!"