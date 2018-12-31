× Five time drunk driver arrested for fleeing hospital after causing car crash

BATON ROUGE – State troopers arrested 35-year-old Jonathan L. Nash for his fifth DWI offense, as well as other charges after he caused a crash on Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 P.M. on Dec. 28. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Initial reports say Nash was driving a Ford F-150 when he rear-ended another motorist, in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, pulling a trailer.

Upon contact, Nash’s vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.

The responding deputies suspected Nash was impaired, and placed him under arrest for DWI (5th offense), driving with suspended license for prior DWI, open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, careless operation, and not wearing a seat belt.

The arresting trooper had already arrested Nash once for a DWI in the past.

As a result of the crash, Nash suffered a large head wound. He was transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for further treatment.

While receiving treatment at OLOL, Nash fled the building. Hospital staff immediately alerted troopers, who tracked him down and found him at a nearby gas station.

Nash was then arrested again, and this time was charged with flight from an officer (felony), simple escape, jaywalking, and disturbing the peace (public intoxication).

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on those charges. Upon his release he will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges related to the crash.