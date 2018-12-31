Coast Guard rescues disabled boat near Venice

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard was called out over the weekend to rescue passengers from a disabled vessel.

The report came in on Saturday, Dec. 29 around noon. The vessel was reported to be about 25 miles south of Venice, LA.

Coast Guard Station Venice sent out a 24-foot Shallow Water Special Purpose Craft to conduct the rescue, despite deteriorating weather conditions, including rain and heavy winds.

Two passengers were rescued from the disabled vessel, that was then towed to Cypress Cover Marina.

No injuries were reported.