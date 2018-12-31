Best red lips for NYE kiss 💋

NEW ORLEANS — Happy New Year’s Eve! It’s the season of family photos, Instagram stories, and RED LIPSTICK!

The quickest way to cheat your teeth whiter?

A blue-red matte lipstick! Lipsticks formulated with a blue base will help cancel out any orange or yellow tones on your teeth and make your teeth appear whiter. We tried FACE atelier‘s Red Fuchsia and Strawberry. Their blue bases making our teeth POP for pictures!

If you have olive or fair skin, you can’t fight a good orange-red lipstick color base. Although orange based lipsticks are close to yellow on the color chart, FACE atelier has a subtle orange-ish base that won’t turn your chompers banana colored… the color is titled, Kona.



You can also cheat whiter teeth by piling on the bronzer or getting a spray tan. This not only makes your teeth appear whiter but it brightens up your eye balls!

Don’t forget that Pinterest predicts that red lips will be a big beauty trend in 2019, and it could possibly be a wet one this New Year’s Eve… so take a look at our Chic Updo suggestions. MWAH! 💋

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.