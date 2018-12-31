Best church signs of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- December is typically a time for reflection so what did the internet reflect on this weekend?

2018’s best church signs... One users tweeted, “I hate this church. Signed, Satan.”

church sign of the year pic.twitter.com/Zli9t2lToX — jungeun^ (@official_WayV) December 30, 2018

Here’s Randolf’s, “Running from your problems does not count as cardio.”

"Running from your problems doesn't count as cardio." I took this picture of a church sign back on April 9, 2018. I thought it was hilarious then, and I still think it's hilarious now. pic.twitter.com/RNUFzLZasy — Randolf Richardson 張文道 (@randolf828) December 19, 2018

Wesley Chapel knocks it out of the dog park with, “Be the kind of person your pet thinks you are.”

Last but not least... Kimberly’s tweet of the First Baptist Church... “We’re gonna party like its my birthday!” with a photo of a dancing Jesus.

Have you seen any funny church signs around town? Tweet me!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.