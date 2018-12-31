Best church signs of 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- December is typically a time for reflection so what did the internet reflect on this weekend?
2018’s best church signs... One users tweeted, “I hate this church. Signed, Satan.”
Here’s Randolf’s, “Running from your problems does not count as cardio.”
Wesley Chapel knocks it out of the dog park with, “Be the kind of person your pet thinks you are.”
Last but not least... Kimberly’s tweet of the First Baptist Church... “We’re gonna party like its my birthday!” with a photo of a dancing Jesus.
