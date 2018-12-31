Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest and NYE Parade schedules

NEW ORLEANS – Fans adorned in orange and red are flooding the streets of New Orleans in preparation the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Locals and tourists alike are headed to the Quarter to take part in all of today’s free events, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Today’s schedule of events include —

12 P.M. – Allstate Fan Fest, noon – midnight in the Jax Brewery parking lot

1 P.M. – NYE parade, starts at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, rolling through the French Quarter and ending on Canal Street.

3:30 P.M. – Texas Longhorns pep rally

4:30 P.M. – Georgia Bulldogs pep rally

7 P.M. – Country music stars Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris perform

These events will take you all the way through midnight and into the new year, to welcome 2019!