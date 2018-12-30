Setting the stage for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Crews with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve are back in New Orleans for the third year. The stage is being set up for the big performances tomorrow night.

Country music sensations Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will perform on the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast on ABC.

The concert is free and takes place on Decatur Street near Jax Brewery, as part of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Fest.

TV star Lucy Hale will host the festivities here in New Orleans.

