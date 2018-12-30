Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Not easy to watch: Uninspired Saints fall easily to Panthers, 33-14

Posted 5:01 PM, December 30, 2018, by

It was the last game of the regular season, but for the New Orleans Saints, it looked like the 5th preseason game.

The Saints, uninspired lost to Carolina 33-14 to finish the season with 13 wins, 3 losses. Even with the loss, the Saints are the number one seed in the NFC playoffs, and will play any playoff games at home.

The Saints were hoping to add a 14th victory, and set a new franchise record. Instead they fell flat. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports at the Superdome.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had 5 receptions for 29 yards. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a six yard completion to Thomas. On that completion he passed Joe Horn for most receiving yards by a Saint in a season. Thomas finished with 1,405 yards. Horn had 1,399 receiving yards in 2004.