Not easy to watch: Uninspired Saints fall easily to Panthers, 33-14

It was the last game of the regular season, but for the New Orleans Saints, it looked like the 5th preseason game.

The Saints, uninspired lost to Carolina 33-14 to finish the season with 13 wins, 3 losses. Even with the loss, the Saints are the number one seed in the NFC playoffs, and will play any playoff games at home.

The Saints were hoping to add a 14th victory, and set a new franchise record. Instead they fell flat. Here’s a report from WGNO Sports at the Superdome.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas had 5 receptions for 29 yards. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a six yard completion to Thomas. On that completion he passed Joe Horn for most receiving yards by a Saint in a season. Thomas finished with 1,405 yards. Horn had 1,399 receiving yards in 2004.