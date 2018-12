Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Singing Sensation Maren Morris had an epic year with her smash hit with Zedd & Grey called, "The Middle."

Now she's in New Orleans for the Allstate Fan Fest performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. WGNO's Kenny Lopez went backstage to chat with Maren Morris about the past year, and what's in store for 2019.

For more information about Allstate Fan Fest, click HERE.

For more information about Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, click HERE.