NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor is stirring up a New Years Eve mocktail that's perfect for the kids!

Sparkling Cider Floats

Sherbet or Sorbet (flavor if your choice)

Sparkling Apple Cider

Combine in a champagne glass and enjoy!

