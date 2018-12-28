× Voluntary evacuations underway in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany – Large bouts of rain throughout the night caused flooding across southern Louisiana.

Residents in low-lying areas on both sides of the Tchefunte River should be prepared for the possibility of flooding tonight into tomorrow.

The National Weather Service is predicting high water levels for the Tchefuncte River basin.

Those areas that have seen flooding in the past should consider a voluntary evacuation.

This includes areas in or around the Tchefuncte River, North of I-12 to LA Hwy 40 (including Park Lane.)

A location has also been set up for the distribution of sandbags.

Sandbags can be picked up at the St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Covington Barn. The address is 1305 N. Florida Street, in Covington.

Sandbags will be distributed today until 6 P.M. as well as tomorrow, Saturday December 29, from 7 A.M. – 1 P.M.