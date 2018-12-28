× Teddy Bridgewater to start against Carolina on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – When the Saints take the field against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Drew Brees will not be the starting quarterback.

Head coach Sean Payton announced today that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start the game in the place of Brees.

The last time a quarterback other than Brees started a game for the Saints was at the start of the 2015 season vs. Carolina.

Brees is just eight yards short of hitting the 4,000 yard mark for the 2018 season.