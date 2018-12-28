Sugar Bowl and NYE events prompt road closures in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced several road closures happening this weekend and going into the following week.

Buses and streetcar’s will suspend their services in certain locations for the upcoming Sugar Bowl and NYE festivities.

On December 30, 31, and January 1, the #5 Marigny-Bywater and #55 Elysian Fields bus lines will stop at Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street. Passengers heading to Canal Street will have to hop on the Canal Streetcar to continue their journey.

On Monday, December 31, starting at 9 P.M. Harrah’s Casino will be the Canal Streetcar’s last stop. The streetcar will not run on the riverfront until all of the fireworks are cleared. All other buses and streetcars will operate on their Saturday schedules.

Ferry Services with extended hours:

Canal Street / Algiers Ferry – Extended Hours of Operation for 12/31/2018

Algiers Point final departure time – 1 AM (Tuesday, January 1, 2019)

Canal Street final departure time – 1:15 AM (Tuesday, January 1, 2019)

Chalmette Ferry – No changes: normal schedule (6 AM – 8:45 PM)

Ferry Services will also be suspended before and during all firework displays.