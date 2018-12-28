Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Pels need all 48 from Anthony Davis to subdue Mavs, end losing streak

Posted 11:44 PM, December 28, 2018, by

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As good as he was, the New Orleans Pelicans need one more great play from Anthony Davis.

With 43.9 seconds remaining, Davis hit a 14 foot jumper from the left side, and added a free throw for a three point play that gave New Orleans a 114-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Davis scored a season high 48 points, as the Pelicans ended a five game losing streak.

Davis had 9 points in the final 3:59. He also had 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks,.

Julius Randle added 22 points, and Jrue Holiday 22. The Pelicans won despite getting only 19 points from their bench.

Dallas squandered a 34 point effort from rookie Luka Doncic, a performance that featured 7 three pointers.

The Pelicans moved to 12-5 at home, but New Orleans has won only 4 of 19 games on the road.

The Pelicans play Houston at the Smoothie King Center Saturday at 6 pm, in the second game of a home back to back.

 

 