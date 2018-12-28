× Pels need all 48 from Anthony Davis to subdue Mavs, end losing streak

As good as he was, the New Orleans Pelicans need one more great play from Anthony Davis.

With 43.9 seconds remaining, Davis hit a 14 foot jumper from the left side, and added a free throw for a three point play that gave New Orleans a 114-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Davis scored a season high 48 points, as the Pelicans ended a five game losing streak.

Davis had 9 points in the final 3:59. He also had 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks,.

Julius Randle added 22 points, and Jrue Holiday 22. The Pelicans won despite getting only 19 points from their bench.

Dallas squandered a 34 point effort from rookie Luka Doncic, a performance that featured 7 three pointers.

The Pelicans moved to 12-5 at home, but New Orleans has won only 4 of 19 games on the road.

The Pelicans play Houston at the Smoothie King Center Saturday at 6 pm, in the second game of a home back to back.