Man wanted for General DeGaulle vehicle theft

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs your help in identifying the suspect of a vehicle theft.

A little before 11 P.M. on December 20, the man pictured is said to have stolen a car parked at a gas pump in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

The victim told detectives that he parked his vehicle at the gas pump, and left it unlocked while he was inside the gas station.

The victim says that’s when he saw the man pictured, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, get into the vehicle, and drive away.

Although there was no key in the vehicle, the victim says it has a push-to-start ignition.

The vehicle is described as a four-door 2006 Cadillac STS.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.