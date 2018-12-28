× Man allegedly impersonated law enforcement, stole credit cards; second suspect sought

Hillsborough County, FL (WFTS) — A man was arrested in Hillsborough County after authorities say he impersonated law enforcement and used stolen credit cards. They are also still looking for a second suspect.

It started on Dec. 22 at around 11 p.m. when a silver SUV with a blue flashing light pulled someone over in Brandon.

The driver thought it was a routine traffic stop conducted by law enforcement. Two Hispanic men approached the vehicle, one on either side. The suspect on the driver’s side identified himself as a detective and asked for license and registration.

The driver was suspicious and asked for the suspect’s credentials, at which point the suspect reportedly pointed a silver revolver at the victim and demanded their wallet and credit cards.

On Dec. 27 at about 7 p.m. another victim was on Bethlehem Rd. when a silver SUV with red and blue lights conducted a traffic stop.

An unknown Hispanic male exited the car and approached the driver’s side, demanding the victim’s license. He took the victim’s wallet and went back to his vehicle. He then returned the wallet after stealing $515 from inside, and told the victim to stop speeding.

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified Jesus Ledesma as the suspect who used stolen credit cards at multiple locations. After his arrest, detectives discovered a fully-functional police light bar inside his car. They believe it may be the same light bar that was stolen between Dec. 20 and 21 from an HCSO patrol vehicle while it was parked at a dealership awaiting maintenance.

Ledesma is only charged with credit card fraud at this time, but more charges are anticipated.

Detectives are still looking for the second suspect, described as a Hispanic, white male. He is 5’10” and 200 lbs. with a full beard.