IRS seeks social media tool to catch tax dodgers gloating about living large online

NEW ORLEANS -- You might want to slow down on the digital #HumbleBrag if you owe Uncle Sam.

The IRS is looking to get its hands on a tool that will better help it's agents comb social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for tax cheats.

Right now, the IRS doesn't have a formal way to look through feeds and agents are largely prohibited from using their personal accounts to find tax evaders on social media.

The agency says tax evasion costs the government about $400 billion dollars each year.

