Fred LeBlanc on what makes a Cowboy Mouth show special

NEW ORLEANS -- Cowboy Mouth is one of the great artists performing at this year's Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala, Monday, Dec. 31, 9:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Avenue.

Lead singer Fred LeBlanc stopped by the Twist Stage to perform a couple of his hits and talk about what makes Cowboy Mouth special.

"A Cowboy Mouth show is all about letting go of your worries, your fears, inhibitions and just kind of having a good time," says LeBlanc. "Whether you want to dance and scream or enjoy yourself on the sides, it doesn't matter. A Cowboy Mouth show is designed so when you leave the show, no matter what the show is, you will feel a hundred times better than you have in a long time."

LeBlanc and Cowboy Mouth have been around since the 1990s. Even though they have had national hits and regularly tour around the country, LeBlanc says they are a New Orleans band at heart.

"I always say that we are a New Orleans rock band simply because we stress having a good time," he says. "We stress the joy of being alive. We stress the joy of letting go of your worries and your fears. We stress that feeling of just being alive in the moment that New Orleans is known all around the world for. And we like to think that we are part of it."

Joining Cowboy Mouth at Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala will be Brass-A-Holics, Cha Wa, Amanda Shaw, Kevin Stylez, and more.

For all the info about the event, including how to buy tickets, check out the Big Night New Orleans New Year's Eve Gala website.