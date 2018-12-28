Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Finn, the Ferret, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Posted 6:30 AM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:40AM, December 28, 2018

Zoo Lights

"Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital will bring the holiday spirit to our community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Open on select dates from November 23 - December 30, 2018
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • 5:30pm - 9:30pm (last entry at 9:00pm)
  • Tickets:
    • Members: $10.00
    • Non-Members: $15.00
    • Children under 2 years are admitted free.
  • Activities
    • Exciting arrays of animal-themed light displays
    • Nightly live entertainment including jazzy carols and New Orleans-style second line parades
    • Holiday story time
    • Delicious holiday treats
    • Craft tents to create special messages that will be delivered to the patients at Children's Hospital
    • Holiday Marketplace filled with items from local artisans
  • Things You Need to Know
    • Animal exhibits are not accessible, but animal presentations are scheduled nightly.
    • The Gottesman Endangered Species Carousel will be accessible as a ticketed attraction.
    • Holiday photos are available for a fee.
    • The Zoo Train will not operate during Zoo Lights.

Click here for more information about Zoo Lights.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zoo Years' Eve

"Audubon Zoo invites families and kids of all ages to celebrate the new year in style with music, games and prizes. Pick up a party hat and noise maker, grab a Pepsi drink for toasting, and countdown to Noon to ring in the New Year!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Monday, December 31, 2018
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • 10:30am - 12:30pm
  • Admission
    • Free for Audubon members or included with Zoo admission
  • Schedule
    • 10:30am - 11:55am: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes
    • Noon: Countdown, toast and singing of Auld Lange Syne
    • 12:05pm - 12:30pm: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes
    • 12:30pm: Zoo Year's Eve celebration ends
  • Onsite Exhibitors
    • PonyTales, Drama Kids NOLA, Discovery Toys, Health Choice-3, Travel Central Vacations,  Legacy Innovative Solutions, Xplore Credit Union, We Rock the Spectrum, Shogun Martial Arts, Yonsei Martial Arts, Spoil Me Too Kids Spa, Porta Puppet Players, Kids & Family New Orleans with/ Art From the Heart Face Painting

Click here for more information about Zoo Year's Eve at Audubon Zoo.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Audubon Nature Institute Career Fair

The Audubon Nature Institute is seeking candidates for full and part-time positions and for the volunteer program.

  • January 22, 2019
  • Audubon Tea Room
    • 6500 Magazine St.
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • 10:00am - 2:00pm

Click here for more information and about the Audubon Nature Institute's Career Fair.  You can also see what jobs are available at this link.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo

  • 6500 Magazine St.
  • New Orleans, LA 70118
