Finn, the Ferret, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoo Lights

"Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital will bring the holiday spirit to our community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Open on select dates from November 23 - December 30, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

5:30pm - 9:30pm (last entry at 9:00pm)

Tickets: Members: $10.00 Non-Members: $15.00 Children under 2 years are admitted free.

Activities Exciting arrays of animal-themed light displays Nightly live entertainment including jazzy carols and New Orleans-style second line parades Holiday story time Delicious holiday treats Craft tents to create special messages that will be delivered to the patients at Children's Hospital Holiday Marketplace filled with items from local artisans

Things You Need to Know Animal exhibits are not accessible, but animal presentations are scheduled nightly. The Gottesman Endangered Species Carousel will be accessible as a ticketed attraction. Holiday photos are available for a fee. The Zoo Train will not operate during Zoo Lights.



Click here for more information about Zoo Lights.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zoo Years' Eve

"Audubon Zoo invites families and kids of all ages to celebrate the new year in style with music, games and prizes. Pick up a party hat and noise maker, grab a Pepsi drink for toasting, and countdown to Noon to ring in the New Year!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Monday, December 31, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

10:30am - 12:30pm

Admission Free for Audubon members or included with Zoo admission

Schedule 10:30am - 11:55am: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes Noon: Countdown, toast and singing of Auld Lange Syne 12:05pm - 12:30pm: Super Stars Events present music, games and prizes 12:30pm: Zoo Year's Eve celebration ends

Onsite Exhibitors PonyTales, Drama Kids NOLA, Discovery Toys, Health Choice-3, Travel Central Vacations, Legacy Innovative Solutions, Xplore Credit Union, We Rock the Spectrum, Shogun Martial Arts, Yonsei Martial Arts, Spoil Me Too Kids Spa, Porta Puppet Players, Kids & Family New Orleans with/ Art From the Heart Face Painting



Click here for more information about Zoo Year's Eve at Audubon Zoo.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Audubon Nature Institute Career Fair

The Audubon Nature Institute is seeking candidates for full and part-time positions and for the volunteer program.

January 22, 2019

Audubon Tea Room 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

10:00am - 2:00pm

Click here for more information and about the Audubon Nature Institute's Career Fair. You can also see what jobs are available at this link.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo