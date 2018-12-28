Dr. Rachel: Making and keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's that time of year again, so our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel Reitan is here to help you with your New Year's resolutions.

According to Dr. Rachel, "I want to lose weight" is one of the top New Year's resolutions.

Unfortunately, 25% of people give up on their resolutions by the second week of January!

Dr. Rachel says one of the reasons we give up so fast, is because we make our resolutions too vague.

Here's an example: Don't just say, "I'm going to lose weight." Set yourself a goal. Exactly how much weight do you want to lose? Then, come up with how you're going to lose the weight.

Will you join a gym? Make a promise to walk more? Switch out soda for water?

And Dr. Rachel says to never feel bad if you fall off the wagon! We have all be there and done that!

You didn't gain the weight overnight and you won't lose it overnight.

Take baby steps, and accept the small wins as they come.

If you have any medical questions, you can email Dr. Rachel at drrachel@wgno.com.