Clothing, hands stolen from animatronic Disney character, officials say

ORLANDO, FL — Orange County deputies are searching for a Disney character’s reportedly stolen clothing and hands.

Newly-released reports show the Sheriff’s Office has questioned at least one person about the alleged theft.

WESH 2’s Chris Guardaro found information on why experts said the clothing could have value on a unique black market.

Incident reports show investigators believe someone entered the backstage area of a retired Epcot exhibit and took an animatronic character’s clothing.

The Wonders of Life has not been open for years and the character “Buzzy” was kept in an off-limits area.

In early August, detectives found that Buzzy’s green military-style cap, red bomber jacket and his custom rubber hands were reportedly gone.

WESH 2 News spoke with Ken Storey, who is the host of the Orlando Tourism Report on FM radio. He addressed the reasons why someone would possibly steal pieces from a retired exhibit.

He said there’s a black market for Disney theme park materials.

“Wonders of Life, anything that’s old school Epcot, people love and people want anything that can remind them of retro Epcot,” Storey said.

Rumors were posted on social media from fans who believe Buzzy himself was taken.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the animatronic itself is gone.

Earlier this month, deputies questioned a suspect about the missing clothing and hands.

The suspect refused to give investigators their phone. They were then detained and their phone taken, officials said.

So far, that suspect is only being charged with resisting.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active investigation.

28.538335 -81.379236