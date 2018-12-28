All Aboard! This train is bound for the North Pole with an eleven-year-old storyteller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - All Aboard!

Time to take your seats on the train leaving New Orleans, packed with pajama-wearing passengers. The passengers are actually an audience. And they're aboard the train to see a show.

The star of the show is an 11-year-old New Orleans kid and he's waving everybody on from his post on the train's caboose.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says this star on the train is now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at the Keating Law Firm.

His name is Kevin Booker.

Kevin Book plays a hero.

He's the hero of a kid who does NOT believe in Christmas. That is until he wakes up to take a middle-of-the-night train ride.

It's not just another AMTRAK.

This train is called The Polar Express.

With a cast that includes dancing chefs serving hot chocolate, the train takes a one-hour-trip to the North Pole.

Or in Louisiana, it's a round trip to Metairie and back.

Kevin Booker is a home-schooled sixth grader who actually auditioned back in August for the part that's

beginning to look a lot like a career.

Kevin Booker is bound for show business all right. And he's already got a couple of TV roles on his resume.

It's probably true that there's no place like home for the holidays. And there's no way to get there like a train.

And in Louisiana, there's no better engineer than the New Orleans kid who really on track in the business of believing.

For tickets and more information, just click right here please.