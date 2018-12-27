Would you eat it? Champagne Flute Cupcakes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's almost NYE which means Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking with (drinking) as much champagne as possible! Check out these Champagne Flute Cupcakes.

Champagne Flute Cupcakes

4 tbsp all purpose flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp fat-free milk

2 tbsp dry champagne

1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients into an oversized microwave-safe mug. Mix with a small whisk until batter is smooth. If desired, pour batter into a full-sized champagne flute (at least 6 oz). Make sure the batter only fills up half of the flute as it will likely rise past the top when finished cooking.

Cook in the microwave for about 1 minute. Top of cake should be dry. If cakes have risen past the rim, you can push them back down before frosting. Cakes are best consumed soon after being cooked otherwise, they lose the champagne flavor and fizz.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!