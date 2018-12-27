The city of New Orleans prepares for NYE Celebrations

NEW ORLEANS – With New Orleans celebrating it’s 300th birthday, you can expect several New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

There will be fireworks all throughout the city.

To kick off the evening, head to New Orleans East, off of Reed, around 8:30 P.M.

City Park is having a firework show, starting at 9:30 P.M.

You can catch a third display at 10:30 P.M. on the river uptown, near Tipitinas.

And last bust certainly not least, you do not want to miss the the ‘fleur de lis drop’ atop Jax Brewery.

Fireworks will shoot 800 feet into the air, and the display can be seen from both East and West riverbanks.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke at a press conference today, discussing safety on New Year’s Eve.

She explained that with the saints game, the Sugar Bowl and the New Year’s celebration, the city is preparing for one of the most dangerous times of the year.

“Again, drinking and driving is against the law but more importantly, we know that it is unsafe for the driver and victims as well,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Put the guns down. Don’t shoot in the air and in putting those guns down, don’t shoot at people.”

Mayor Cantrell also reminded the public that fireworks are illegal in Orleans Parish, and that fireworks should be left to the professionals.

The N.O. EMS, NOPD and NOFD will be out in full numbers, as a safety precaution.