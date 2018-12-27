× Strong winds slam Kenner early Thursday morning.

KENNER, La.– Winds, gusting up to 50 miles an hour, slammed into the City of Kenner early Thursday morning.

According to Kenner Police, they started getting calls of downed power lines near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue around 3 a.m.

The downed lines have affected electrical power as well as traffic in the area.

Entergy crews are on the scene, working to repair the downed lines.

At it’s worst, it was estimated that approximately 1000 residents in the area were without power.

That number continues to drop at this hour.

Kenner Police are also asking drivers to be vigilant when travelling in the area to ensure your safety as well as that of work crews in the area.