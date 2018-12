NEW ORLEANS – Go home and clip a few coupons because for one day only, Smoothie King will accept them.

Smoothie King is running a New Year’s Eve special.

On December 31, bring any fast food coupon to a local Smoothie King, and receive $2 off of a meal replacement smoothie.

Choose from more than 40 smoothies, including flavors like Greek Yogurt Pineapple Mango, Vegan Lemon Ginger Spinach, or the Chocolate Activator.

All Smoothie King locations are participating in this promotion.