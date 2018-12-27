× Ponchatoula woman killed in her sleep when tree crashes through camper trailer

PONCHATOULA, LA – A 58-year-old woman was killed instantly in her sleep when a tree crashed through the roof of her camper trailer last night, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The tree fell on Roxanne Kliebert’s camper trailer on Sisters Road around 11 p.m. on December 26, according to police.

Volunteers with the Ponchatoula Fire Department were already on the scene working to get to Kliebert when TPSO deputies arrived.

Kliebert was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wind gusts in the Ponchatoula area reached about 40 miles per hour at the time the tree fell.