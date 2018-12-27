NOPD searching for wallet thief

NEW ORLEANS – 31-year-old Sean Wilson is wanted for his involvement in a December 21 robbery incident.

The robbery happened at a business in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

The victim told police that while at a checkout counter, he reached into his wallet to pay for an item… that’s when Wilson removed the wallet from the victim’s hand.

Attempting to get his wallet back, the victim wrestled Wilson to the ground.

That’s when Wilson allegedly punched the victim in the face several times before the fight made it’s way outside of the business.

Wilson managed free himself, then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet.

Wilson is 5’9″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with any additional information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts should contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.