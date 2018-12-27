Mushroom cocktails and other 2019 trends on the horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you excited for 2019? Well, you should be! We looked at several different surveys and studies online and developed the craziest list of lifestyle and fashion trends to look forward to...

For instance, how would you like a mushroom cocktail? According to a trend forecast from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, nearly 70% of bartenders are experimenting with mushroom-infused bevies! Would you try a mushroom-infused cocktail? Tweet me and let me know!

Have any old tie-dye in the closet? Time to upcycle! According to fashion experts... the same trend your Mother and Grandma wore will be everywhere in 2019. New York's latest Fashion Week introduced us to the resurgence. We found a cotton tie-dye jacket by 424 FOR MEN (see video) for $1,172 on Farfetch.com. On the female side of the tie-dye trend was a Faith Connexion tie-dye crop sweater for women on sale for $184... original price... $460! Style Caster clarifies that it isn't just your winter wardrobe that needs a pop of tie-dye but resort collections, as well. So anticipate a lot of groovy street wear.

We've heard whispers of it throughout the last few months but get ready for the flip phone to make it's comeback... But not your old school flip phone. According to Fox News National, "by this time next year, an old school flip phone with smartphone technology will be the hottest tech of 2019." It's all about practicality... a foldable phone that wont shatter... with all the bells and whistles? Yes, please! Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable phone is expected to be the first available in the US in March; however, several other companies are working to beat them to it!

If you don't have a relationship with Alexa, you might have to give in soon. According to Search Engine Land and Entrepreneur.com, voice-based commerce sales in America reached $1.8 billion in 2017 and are projected to reach $40 billion by 2022! Consumers say voice search minimizes their screen time, because it doesn't require them to pull out their cell phone or tablet, and they simply love just having to say, "Place an order for dog food" vs. jumping in the car or having to log-on to Amazon.

And finally, a 30-hour work week! An experiment of a four-day work week in New Zealand was so successful that management is trying to make it a permanent change. They say employees were more productive and quite frankly, millennials that prioritize "work-life balance" over career advancement... want it! File this under probably not going to happen for most of us!

