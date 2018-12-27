Local groups use unique approach to serve New Orleans’ homeless population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The holidays may be coming to an end, but acts of service don't have to.

When it comes to charity, we found two groups of people who continue to give to those in need year-round.

At Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans, a food truck travels out into the community 5 days a week to deliver sandwiches, chips and drinks in different areas of the city.

It's called "Trinity Loaves and Fishes," and its volunteers serve close to 500 people each week.

They've been doing so since Hurricane Katrina.

"We try to do more than just feed, we try to minister. We try to be a loving hand and somebody that they can talk to and we build relationships," says Ben Nobles, an organizer, and volunteer of Trinity Loaves and Fishes.

To learn how to donate, click here.

At the International High School of New Orleans, students are busy learning how to weave together plastic bags for a special cause.

"This is the Crochet for a Cause Club and basically what we do is we take plastic recyclable bags and we crochet them into mats that we are going to give to the homeless," says a senior student, Darreonna Davis.

Students are learning to make "plarn," or plastic yarn.

"It makes a little bit of a layer of insulation more so than the cardboard does and the cardboard is going to get wet and soggy and this kind of keeps a barrier to the moisture as well," says teacher and organizer, Erin Hughes.

These unique charities display the different ways you can help make a difference to those who are hungry, in need of warmth, and most importantly, kindness.

According to organizers of "Crochet for a Cause," it takes about 600 plastic bags to make one mat and students complete about six mats a semester.