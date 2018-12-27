× Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of the North Shore

NEW ORLEANS- Alright guys, so here is the problem. We have really heavy rain falling just to the west of us. Problem #2 is it’s slow moving which means flash flooding is possible. We are seeing that in the North Shore hear Hammond stretching up to Pearl River County in Mississippi.

That line is not quite in the city limits just yet, but it will come. That’s why we have a Flash Flood Watch for the entire viewing area until tomorrow morning and a Flash Flood Warning already in the North Shore where that line is. Watch out while driving in that area with street flooding. On top of this, we have a tornado watch that expires at 6pm tonight with the possibility for some spin ups. We don’t know if it will be extended after 6, but it definitely can be possible even with the storms not in the metro yet.

So timing, thunderstorms will continue through the night into the morning in the 60’s. We see the rain finally moving out by lunchtime, remaining cloudy for the rest of the day tomorrow. So, tomorrow’s storm threat is only a morning one. The rest of the week, the rain continues into the weekend. We have a chance for thunderstorms on New Years Eve. New Years Day looks mostly dry, but it will get cold with a huge cold front on the way.

