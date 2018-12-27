Coast Guard rescues 2 in Hopedale

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector New Orleans rescues two passengers off of a stranded vessel late Wednesday night.

The team received a report of a 16-foot boat running aground with two people on board, in Hopedale, Louisiana.

The report came in around 6 P.M. on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate rescue.

The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the two passengers.

Both individuals were airlifted to the Hopedale Marina, in St. Bernard.

No injuries were reported.