Coast Guard rescues 2 in Hopedale

NEW ORLEANS – Coast Guard Sector New Orleans rescues two passengers off of a stranded vessel late Wednesday night.
The team received a report of a 16-foot boat running aground with two people on board, in Hopedale, Louisiana.
The report came in around 6 P.M. on Wednesday night, prompting an immediate rescue.
The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the two passengers.
Both individuals were airlifted to the Hopedale Marina, in St. Bernard.
No injuries were reported.