Baton Rouge chef sets new world record

BATON ROUGE – Chef John Folse set a new world record for the largest pot of gumbo ever cooked.

The gumbo was cooked in preparation for today’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

The gumbo, sold at the game, brought in more than $50,000, all of which was donated to Fisher House Foundation, whose mission is to provide housing for military families of patients in military and VA medical centers.

The nearly seven thousand pound bowl of seafood gumbo will be featured in the next Guinness Book of World Records.

The recipe called for 983 pounds of shrimp, 590 pounds of catfish, 299 pounds of crab, 262 pounds of alligator, 33 pounds of crawfish, and 111 pounds of oyster. And that isn’t counting the rice, spices and broth!

This is Chef Folse’s second time setting the record the for the largest pot of gumbo. He set the previous record in 2015.