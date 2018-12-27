Acadiana Mall shooting suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE – The Lafayette Police Department announced today that a shooting suspect is now in custody.

20-year-old Marlon Bryant Woods Jr. turned himself in yesterday, in connection with a shooting two day before.

On Christmas Eve, Lafayette Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Acadiana Mall. One victim was transported to the hospital, and the suspect fled the scene.

Lafayette Police Department released a statement calling the unknown suspect ‘armed and dangerous.’

Woods is facing charges for attempted second degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and terrorizing.