What it’s like to scuba dive in the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The kids are out of school and parents are off of work. That means it just got busier at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas with feeding the exotic fish and taking care of the gorgeous tanks. Twist reporter Adam Bowles, goes under water to see what it's really like.

The staff at Audubon Aquarium is working harder than ever taking care of hundreds of exotic fish for the holiday crowd. "We have a staff that feeds the fish and we also have a group of about 80 divers that helps us feed the fish," James Arnold says.

Adam is going to take you underwater to show you how they feed the fish and take care of this amazing aquarium.

First, the divers need to learn the safety hand signs, put on the necessary gear, and then take the dive!

"Ok, I'm about to go down, wish me luck!" Adam exclaims.

Who knew once your face is submerged, you would be transported to a whole new world. It is a 4200 square foot tank full of gorgeous coral, Maya ruins, lion fish, dozens of rays, which is an incredible sight.

"This is so cool!" Adam says underwater.

The divers taught Adam to feed the fish with a bottle, and even taught him to feed the rays that literally sucked the dead fish out of his hands. He felt like a rock star seeing all the children's' faces beaming with joy as they fed the fish. Being underwater with these aquatic creatures, made his heart race and it nearly took his breath away.

He was overwhelmed with awe and respect for what these divers do everyday and he envied the fact that for these divers; everyday is a new adventure. This was an experience he'll never forget.

Guests can't go scuba diving in the aquarium on their own, but they can participate in an unique experience! You can actually have a snorkel experience in the Great Maya tank where Adam scuba dived and snorkel with all of the underwater creatures. Just contact the aquarium for more details.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more adventures!