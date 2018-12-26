WET NYE in NOLA! 5 Chic DIY Updos for New Year’s Eve in New Orleans ☔

NEW ORLEANS ☔ — From soaked to stoked… according to our meteorologists, weather wise, we will literally wash away 2018!
With such a wet New Year’s Eve on the horizon… here’s a look at 5 Chic DIY Updos… try these at home yourself, or take a photo to your personal hair stylist.
Here’s what you’ll need… hair ties, hair pins, a curling iron (alternatively you could use a flat iron TO curl your hair), sea salt spray, and hair spray.
Annette created this incredible braid ponytail combination… in addition to the above items, she used a dry oil spray and a ribbon…
Boho Braided Pony by me 🎄Merry Christmas Eve🎄 . . Products used: @verbproducts Ghost Dry Oil Spray + Sea Texture Spray Tools used to complete this look: @hottoolspro Curl Bar and the Pink “Never Let Go Comb by @pinkpewter ➡️ All products can be purchased at @saloncentric .. . . . #behindthechair #saloncentric #ittakesapro #updo #upstyle #bohostyle #weddinghair #americansalon #modernsalon #saloncentricambassador #bridal #hairstyles #hairinspo #holidayhair #verbproducts #verbhaircare #instabraid #ponytail #trending #hottoolspro #curlbar #pinkpewter #hottoolspro #christmaseve #christmastime #merrychristmas
Jamielyn created a tutorial video on Instagram… love the braided look… she went with a wax hair spray combo by Redken.
I hope everyone’s Holidays were amazing! This time of year is insanely busy and it isn’t until Christmas Eve service when we sing “Hallelujah” the Christmas version that I get grounded and truly think about what Christmas is about. Is there something for you that makes Christmas feel like Christmas? (I literally edited this bc believe it or not I said Christmas even more times initially) Products used redken wax blast Sweater is @express Song is wild love @jamesbaymusic • • • • • • • • • • #styleinspo #redkenobsessed #hairoftheday #hairstylist #hairvideo #peinados #styleartists #hairfy #hairstyle #holidayhair #beyondtheponytail #behindthechair #btcquickie #hotonbeauty #authentichairarmy #updo #hairhowto #hairtutorial #styleinspo #peachyqueenblog #curlyhair #redkenobsessed #topsytail #braids #hairideas #hairstylist #hairdo #hairoftheday #votd #hairvideo #hairvideodiary
Nicole created what she calls “unicorn hair!” What a way to ring in the New Year!
Unicorn hair love 💖💛🧡⠀ ·⠀ ·⠀ ·⠀ ·⠀ #unicorn #makeupoftheday #unicornhair #pinkhair #hairstyle #mermaidhair #makeuplover #beauty #makeupaddict #haircolor #topknot #halfup #makeupjunkie #modernsalon #unicornhairdontcare #makeup #rainbowhair #hairoftheday #mua #updo #halfuphalfdown #hairstyles #handmade #halfuphalfdownhair #hairideas #halfuphalfdownhairstyle #behindthechair #topknotbun #makeupartist #hair
Kimmie has a similar look but with stunning curls…
Last but not least… check out this messy but chic braid, loose pony combo…
These styles are a guaranteed way to save those Instagram photos… and don’t forget to grab an umbrella! ☂️
