WET NYE in NOLA! 5 Chic DIY Updos for New Year’s Eve in New Orleans ☔

NEW ORLEANS ☔ — From soaked to stoked… according to our meteorologists, weather wise, we will literally wash away 2018!

With such a wet New Year’s Eve on the horizon… here’s a look at 5 Chic DIY Updos… try these at home yourself, or take a photo to your personal hair stylist.

Here’s what you’ll need… hair ties, hair pins, a curling iron (alternatively you could use a flat iron TO curl your hair), sea salt spray, and hair spray.

Annette created this incredible braid ponytail combination… in addition to the above items, she used a dry oil spray and a ribbon…

Jamielyn created a tutorial video on Instagram… love the braided look… she went with a wax hair spray combo by Redken.

Nicole created what she calls “unicorn hair!” What a way to ring in the New Year!

Kimmie has a similar look but with stunning curls…

Last but not least… check out this messy but chic braid, loose pony combo…

These styles are a guaranteed way to save those Instagram photos… and don’t forget to grab an umbrella! ☂️

